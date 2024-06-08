Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 23,678 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 49.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after buying an additional 1,077,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IRM opened at $85.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $85.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 393.95%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,209 shares of company stock worth $3,639,643. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

