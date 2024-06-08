Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Increased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $319.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.73. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $174.66 and a 12-month high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

