TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Lifted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TransUnion by 6.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 33.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 24.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TRU opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.37%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,051 shares of company stock valued at $389,330 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

