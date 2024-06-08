TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 470,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 256,125 shares.The stock last traded at $106.12 and had previously closed at $105.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TNET

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,777,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.