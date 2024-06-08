Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Insider John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total transaction of $2,891,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,736.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TYL opened at $481.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.26 and a 200 day moving average of $433.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $500.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $459,691,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,493,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

