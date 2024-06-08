U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,714,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of U.S. Bancorp worth $809,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $39.02 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

