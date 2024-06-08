Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Tony West Sells 89,234 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50.

UBER stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

