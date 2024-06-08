United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Insider Christopher Dold Sells 32,518 Shares of Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $61.30.
United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.
United Parks & Resorts Company Profile
United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
