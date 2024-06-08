United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Insider Christopher Dold Sells 32,518 Shares of Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $61.30.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRKS shares. Guggenheim began coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

