US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.200-5.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.0 billion-$45.0 billion. US Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Get US Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

USFD opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. US Foods has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.