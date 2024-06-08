Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 2.22 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Vail Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 67.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

NYSE:MTN opened at $173.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.36. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $165.14 and a 12-month high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.56.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

