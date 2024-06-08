Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,449,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 360,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,464,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,311,000 after purchasing an additional 252,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $242.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

