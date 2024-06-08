Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CFO Timothy S. Cabral Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
