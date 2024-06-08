Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.30 and last traded at $90.74. Approximately 5,976,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 8,163,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 77.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 600,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,036,000 after buying an additional 262,911 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 513.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 47,971 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $15,852,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

