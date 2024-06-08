VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

VICI Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 59.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.34 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

