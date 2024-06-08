Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.05-$0.20 EPS.
VSCO stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.80.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
