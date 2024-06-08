Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Matthew Ohayer Sells 10,430 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $464,239.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,354,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,341,984.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Matthew Ohayer sold 8,142 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $346,523.52.

On Thursday, May 30th, Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $2,086,000.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $188,509,747.02.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $367,200.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $2,138,000.00.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

