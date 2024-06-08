Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Matthew Ohayer Sells 8,142 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 8,142 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $346,523.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,314,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,316,909.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $464,239.30.
- On Thursday, May 30th, Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 9th, Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00.
- On Friday, April 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400.00.
- On Friday, April 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $188,509,747.02.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00.
Vital Farms Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VITL opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.10. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on VITL. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 463,471 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 413,475 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 231,985 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 725.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 250,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 220,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
