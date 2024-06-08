Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Matthew Ohayer Sells 8,142 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 8,142 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $346,523.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,314,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,316,909.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $464,239.30.

On Thursday, May 30th, Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $188,509,747.02.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.10. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VITL. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VITL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 463,471 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 413,475 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 231,985 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 725.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 250,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 220,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.