Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.81 and last traded at $101.08. Approximately 2,681,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,653,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

