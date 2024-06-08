Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Increased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 473,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

WFC opened at $58.34 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

