Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1,317.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,661 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after buying an additional 2,156,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Welltower by 22.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after buying an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Welltower by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,836,000 after buying an additional 1,361,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 639,355 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.49. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.86 and a 52 week high of $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

