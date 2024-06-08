Ying Liu Sells 8,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) Director Ying Liu sold 8,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,645 shares in the company, valued at $42,985.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.25.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expensify by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 129,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
