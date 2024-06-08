Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 33,718 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,757,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 45,871 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $176.89 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.