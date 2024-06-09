1,077 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Waters by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Waters by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Waters by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.20.

Waters Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $302.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.85. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.