151,845 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Antero Midstream by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AM opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

