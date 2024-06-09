1,538 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Progressive by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 70,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Progressive by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Progressive by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 91,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 63,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.3 %

PGR opened at $212.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.53 and its 200 day moving average is $188.86.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

