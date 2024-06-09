17,628 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after buying an additional 190,739 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 291,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,737,000 after purchasing an additional 176,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,848,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,459,000 after purchasing an additional 136,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,815,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $2,233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,349,344.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,349,344.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,084 in the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $163.26 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $171.64. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.09.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

