1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,592.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,675 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

AEP opened at $88.30 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

