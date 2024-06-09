1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,494,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,504,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,115,000 after buying an additional 1,523,520 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.87. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

