1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,115 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $150,184,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after buying an additional 1,132,485 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $38,939,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $35,372,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $4,326,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,231,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,579,145.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $4,326,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,231,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,579,145.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,366,486 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

