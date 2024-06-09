1,878 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $179.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.72 and a 12-month high of $182.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.95.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $31,069,842.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 683,889,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,027,891,490.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,134,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,324,184. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

