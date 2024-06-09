1,900 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 249,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,347,000 after purchasing an additional 66,866 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.48 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.85.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

