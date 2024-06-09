2,049 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $2,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103,403 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

