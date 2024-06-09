24,365 Shares in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL) Purchased by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

TMSL opened at $30.03 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $96.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

