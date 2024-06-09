2,500 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $4,229,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $72,002,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,205,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $130.94 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $134.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.76.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

