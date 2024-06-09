2,808 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,845 shares of company stock valued at $26,577,524. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $221.90 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $226.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.82. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

