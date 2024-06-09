29,174 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 197.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter worth $2,900,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 313.8% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

