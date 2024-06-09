4,047 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $73.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $76.39.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
