4,222 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $131,086,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in monday.com by 331.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,240,000 after acquiring an additional 483,709 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,689,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $57,754,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $223.24 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 587.49 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

