4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,545.48

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,545.48 ($71.05) and traded as high as GBX 6,050 ($77.51). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 6,050 ($77.51), with a volume of 54,554 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,365 ($94.36) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 4imprint Group

4imprint Group Price Performance

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,700.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,280.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,554.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.01%. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,210 ($79.56), for a total value of £316,585.80 ($405,619.22). 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

4imprint Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.