5,269 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.4% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,015,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $8,970,000. NatWest Group plc bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $8,791,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 53,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

