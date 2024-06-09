5,405 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average is $93.38. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

