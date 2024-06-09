5,718 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,827,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 33,575.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,520,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,318,000 after buying an additional 2,512,791 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLTO stock opened at $99.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.06. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

