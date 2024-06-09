588 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after acquiring an additional 546,775 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,317,000 after purchasing an additional 166,751 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 137,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $497.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

