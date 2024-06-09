6,323 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $70.03 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
