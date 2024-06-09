63,559 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,657,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.7% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

