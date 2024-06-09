6,691 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.