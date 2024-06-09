7,136 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,390,000 after buying an additional 1,042,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

