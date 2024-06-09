76,700 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,896,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,937,000 after purchasing an additional 110,131 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 405,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,806,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 203,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 40,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

KBE stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.