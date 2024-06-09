8,014 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

