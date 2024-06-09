9,427 Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 13,050,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,985 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,562,000 after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1744 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

